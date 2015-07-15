Taylor: Why I dissed Axl

Corey Taylor has explained why he once played Axl Rose’s piano with his genitals.

The Slipknot frontman has previously told how, while playing a European festival alongside Guns n’Roses, he sneaked into a backstage area and played the Rose’s grand piano – then placed his junk on the keys.

Asked by a GnR fan how he could disrespect Rose in such a way, Taylor says on The Opie Show (via Blabbermouth): “Knowing Axl, it’s quite easy, my friend. Anybody who makes his fans wait for two to three hours for him to go on stage, I have no respect for.

“I love Appetite For Destruction, I think that’s a fantastic album. You know why there are really no original fucking members of Guns n’Roses left? Because he made them wait three fucking hours.”

He adds: “You want an Appetite reunion? Tell him to fucking stop being a douchebag.”

The chances of a classic era reconnection rest on the relationship between Rose and guitarist Slash. Band biographer Marc Canter this year said all it could happen if the feuding pair simply got together in their old rehearsal space – a suggestion former bassist Duff McKagan later shot down.

Slash earlier said he’d “never say never” to a reunion.

