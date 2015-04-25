Slash and Axl 'still need each other'

A photographer described by Duff McKagan as the sixth member of Guns N’ Roses believes Slash and Axl Rose “still need each other.”

Official GNR biographer Marc Canter was a childhood friend of the guitarist and later became very close to Rose. He captured countless images from the band’s early days.

In episode one of the Uproxx Guns N’ Roses documentary series, Canter says: “I love them both. They’re very special people to me. I wish they would love each other again, you know, because we were all one big happy family.

“They know they needed each other back then. They know they need each other now.”

Canter was so close to the band that Rose played what would become November Rain at the photographer’s wedding – and later based the single’s video on a wedding scene.

Canter believes the best way to get the original lineup of the band back together would be to get them all in the same rehearsal space where they discovered the magic in the first place.

He adds: “This is the first place they jammed together. You knew that there was something special here. This is just a tiny, crappy rehearsal space. This is the place that my friends came together for the first time and realised the chemistry.

“What it would take to get them back together is simple. Come back where it all started. Just put them in here without any management, any handlers, any roadies. I believe that the chemistry inside them, the gravitational pull, is so strong that if they would just walk in this room, music would pour out of their souls.”

McKagan is also interviewed in the episode. He says: “Marc became sort of the sixth guy in there. He was always around, he had unlimited access in the early days when he was the only guy who cared about the band.”

Last year, Canter revealed that his authorised biography Reckless Road: Guns N’ Roses And The Making Of Appetite For Destruction is to be made into a feature film.