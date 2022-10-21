Tarja to release Best Of collection – listen to new song Eye Of The Storm here!

Tarja Turunen has shared her new single, Eye Of The Storm, ahead of the release of Best Of: Living The Dream – out via earMUSIC on December 2. Scroll down to listen to it!

“It was the right time to finally release this song," she says. "It has a very deep feeling of closure in it. It's been influenced by two very important countries in my life, Finland and Argentina. It's an internal battle inside of me. Because at that time in life, I was really searching for my place in this world, where I belong as a person, as an individual."

The new collection contains newly remastered material taken from her solo career from 2007's My Winter Storm right up to her most recent studio album, 2019's In The Raw.

“After all these years, I still really can't believe it's time for me to release a proper Best Of album,” says Tarja. “So many beautiful moments, unbelievable. It has been a dream to put together this collection. And I really hope that you will enjoy this as much as I did while making it.”

All 16 tracks on Best Of: Living The Dream have been handpicked by Tarja herself. The expanded limited editions contain bonus treats, including the material from the unreleased two-hour live show, Circus Life, and her Outlanders project, as well as art prints, posters and a signed fine art print. The anthology will also be available on standard black and coloured vinyl.



(Image credit: Press)

Standard CD and LP tracklisting



1. Eye Of The Storm

2. I Walk Alone (Single Version)

3. Die Alive (Alternative Version)

4. Enough

5. Falling Awake feat. Jason Hook

6. Until My Last Breath (Single Version)

7. I Feel Immortal (Radio Remix)

8. Victim Of A Ritual

9. 500 Letters

10. Never Enough

11. Innocence (Radio Edit)

12. Demons In You feat. Alissa White-Gluz

13. Diva

14. Dead Promises feat. Björn “Speed” Strid

15. Tears In Rain

16. You And I (Band Version)