Tame Impala launch Man video

Tame Impala have launched a video for their track ‘Cause I’m A Man, taken from third album Currents.

The song drew strong opposing reactions from fans when mastermind Kevin Parker released it in April. Some enjoyed the change of approach, while others demanded to know why he’d moved away from psychedelia.

But Parker said earlier this month: “I wouldn’t say making psychedelic music is my focus. That’s not the modus operandi for Tame Impala – it’s about making music that moves people.”

Currents will be released on July 18. Tame Impala return to the UK in September:

Sep 04: End Of The Road Festival, Wiltshire

Sep 04: Dublin Electric Picnic

Sep 06: Stradbally Hall

Sep 09: Glasgow Barrowland

Sep 11: Bestival, Isle of Wight