Tame Impala won't be limited to psychedelia

Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker refuses to be limited to making psychedelic music – because he’s always looking for new challenges.

He’ll release latest album Currents on July 18, and his tracks Let It Happen and ‘Cause I’m A Man have already been streamed.

Parker tells Rolling Stone: “I wouldn’t say making psychedelic music is my focus. That’s not the modus operandi for Tame Impala – it’s about making music that moves people.”

He adds: “Everything I do is a mutant cross between a challenge and something that comes naturally.

“Trying new things is something I push myself to do. It’s one thing to have love for all different kinds of music. It’s another to bring them together seamlessly and make them coherent.”

Tame Impala tour the UK in September:

Sep 04: End Of The Road Festival, Wiltshire

Sep 04: Dublin Electric Picnic

Sep 06: Stradbally Hall

Sep 09: Glasgow Barrowland

Sep 11: Bestival, Isle of Wight