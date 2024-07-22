Kevin Parker gives update on new Tame Impala album: "I think it’ll be there, soon...I’m loving how excited I am by it"

Kevin Parker has offered an update on Tame Impala's highly-anticipated forthcoming new album, which will serve as a follow-up to 2020's The Slow Rush.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the frontman shares, "All I can say is that I’m working on it. It’s not finished yet, but I think it’ll be there, soon.”

Although Tame Impala's fifth album is a little while off completion, Parker has a good feeling about what he's written so far.

"I’m loving how excited I am by it – for me, with Tame Impala, if I’m not feeling inspired, there’s no fucking point in doing it," he adds.

In recent years, Parker has been working on multiple collaborative projects with artists from both the pop and rock world, including The Weeknd on his 2020 album After Hours, the Gorillaz, on their 2023 album Cracker Island, and even children's entertainers The Wiggles, for one bonkers and highly surreal show.

At this year's Glastonbury Festival, following his work on her newly-released album Radical Optimism, Parker was brought out on stage during Dua Lipa's headline set, performing his track The Less I Know The Better with the star.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Aussie musician spoke of the career-defining moment, explaining his joy to be part of it. "The nicest thing about it was that it was Dua headlining Glastonbury, which is something she has wanted to do since she was a kid. I felt like I had a seat in someone’s dream that they were living – I was just happy to be a part of it.”

Speaking of how he felt when Lipa revealed she planning on having him on stage, he continues: "I remember just being like, ‘Really? Are you sure you want to play my little song during your set of absolute bangers?' She was pretty insistent – so after I double-checked with her that she wanted to do it, of course I was in.”

Earlier this year, Parker paid tribute to Lipa's new album, describing it as a "mind blower".

Posting on Instagram on May 3, Parker wrote: “Happy release day to this mind blower of an album and congrats to the absolute weapon herself.”

He continued: “Don’t think I’ve ever been so proud of something I’ve worked on on release day. Shout out to the rest of the geniuses too ❤️. Infinitely grateful to be a part of it. Have a listen you guys”