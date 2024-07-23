Japan’s post-hardcore dynamos Envy announce first album in four years, Eunoia

Japanese post-hardcore sextet Envy have announced their long-awaited eighth album, Eunoia.

The follow-up to 2020’s The Fallen Crimson will be released on October 11 by Pelagic Records.

See the full track listing and artwork below.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have released Eunoia’s lead single, Beyond The Raindrops.

Listen to the evocative post-rock track below.

Envy guitarist, songwriter and co-founder Nobukata Kawai comments: “This is one of the first songs we wrote for the album.

“I found a melodic, down-tuned riff and everything started from there.”

Kawai continues: “Even with a demo version recorded, Beyond The Raindrops almost didn’t make the album.

I found the demo again during the last few days of recording preparations and sent it to Tetsu [vocalist and fellow co-founder Tetsuya Fukagawa] to see what he thought.

“If I hadn’t listened to the demo that day, I don’t think this song would’ve been recorded!”

Fukagawa has also commented on Beyond The Raindrops, saying: “This song was a new challenge for me.

“Nobu sent the demo over at the last minute so I ended up writing the lyrics with a focus on sounds that fit the melody, rather than the meaning of the words.

“I think it ultimately gives the song something raw and honest that we’ve never explored as a band before.”

Envy formed in Tokyo, Japan, as a screamo act in 1992.

They released their debut album, From Here To Eternity, six years later.

On their second album, 2001’s All The Footprints You’ve Ever Left And The Fear Expecting Ahead, the band began to add post-rock and shoegaze tones to their sound.

Fukagawa left Envy in 2016 but shockingly rejoined the band live onstage two years later.

Envy don’t have any live dates announced at time of publication, but have previously toured with the likes of Mogwai, Isis and Deafheaven.

They’ve also released split albums with Jesu, Thursday and more.

Envy – Eunoia track listing:

01. Piecemeal

02. Imagination And Creation

03. The Night And The Void

04. Beyond The Raindrops

05. Whiteout

06. Lingering Light

07. Lingering Echoes

08. January’s Dusk