“I had a great substitute teacher who lent me albums by King Crimson, Gentle Giant and Genesis. He had a prog band called Butt-Crack”: Rikard Sjöblom’s musical world

In 2020 Gungfly leader and Big Big Train member Rikard Sjöblom – who’d reactivate earlier band Beardfish three years later – offered Prog a glimpse into his music world, revealing that it includes King Crimson, Lemmy …and The Bangles.

Where’s home?

Gävle in Sweden, very near to where I grew up.

Your earliest prog memory?

I had a great substitute teacher when I was 15 called Andreas Hedström, who lent me albums by King Crimson, Gentle Giant and Genesis. A whole new world opened up for me, thanks to him. He died way too young and I miss him.

What was the first prog album you bought?

Selling England By The Pound by Genesis – from Petter & Lottas, a family-run used record store here in Gävle.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And what was the last?

I bought a bunch of albums at a record fair recently, and one of them was National Health by National Health.

Your first prog gig?

My cool teacher Andreas had a prog band called Mats Klyka – it basically means ‘butt-crack!’ I first saw them in ’97; they were really good.

And the latest?

When I played Loreley with Big Big Train [Night Of The Prog, 2018] I stayed on for the rest of the festival with friends. It was awesome.

The best prog gig you ever saw in your life?

The Mars Volta played Mondo in Stockholm for De-Loused In The Comatorium in 2003. The gig was great but the volume was insane – I had to stand with my fingers in my ears. It was hurting...

Newest prog discovery?

Pekka Pohjola, the Finnish bass player. He played in Wigwam in the 70s and made a bunch of cool solo albums too. I’d also say King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.

Guilty musical pleasure?

So many! I’ll put on cheesy 80s ballads by Chicago, Peter Cetera, that Bangles one, Eternal Flame. I just love music.

Your specialist subject on Mastermind?

The history of the Hammond organ! I bought one when I was 18, and wrote a term paper on it while I was in school. I’ve got two of them now, and actually used to have three!

Favourite prog venue?

Loreley was a great place to play but I love smaller clubs too, like the Boerderij, and the Z7 in Switzerland.

Who’s your prog hero?

Frank Zappa, definitely.

BIG BIG TRAIN - Oblivion (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Outside of music, what are you into?

I like taking long walks, I’m a big movie fan and I like good TV – like Twin Peaks, Lost, Chernobyl and Dark.

Who do you call in the prog community for a good night out?

My guys in Gungfly are awesome, and I love hanging out with the Big Big Train guys too – Nick D’Virgilio is so funny and David Longdon is a great laugh.

What’s the most important piece of prog music?

So many. Maybe Yes’ Roundabout, or Crimson’s 21st Century Schizoid Man – that one just floors you.

Recommend us a good read?

I recently read Lemmy’s autobiography, White Line Fever.

Which prog muso would you most like to work with?

I’d love to have done something with Napoleon Murphy Brock. He’s my favourite singer of Zappa’s. But it’s all about the chemistry – you never know how these things will work out.

Rikard SjÃ¶blom's Gungfly - On Her Journey to the Sun (official video) - YouTube Watch On

Which proggy album gets you in a good mood?

Galaxy 1 by Amason – a really good Swedish pop-prog band with cryptic lyrics. Amanda Bergman’s [Idiot Wind/ Hajen] voice rips a hole in the sky, and the guy from Dungen [Gustav Ejstes] is in there too.

Your favourite prog album cover?

It has to be In The Court Of The Crimson King.

What are you up to at the moment?

Gungfly’s new album Alone Together is out now. We made it as a trio and I’m really happy with it. No gigs, of course [due to the pandemic], but I’ve been getting by with recording, and am going to be working part-time as a piano teacher at a local school in the fall.