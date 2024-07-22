Blur's Damon Albarn disagrees with Bob Dylan's phone ban at gigs: "People won’t want to be on their phone if you’re engaging with them correctly"

Blur's Damon Albarn has shared his thoughts on Bob Dylan's recent decision to ban phones at his upcoming shows.

Last week, the folk legend announced a 28-date European and UK extension of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, where phone use will be strictly prohibited.

The gigs, which are being promoted in partnership with tech firm Yondr, will force fans to insert their cameras and mobile phones into protective pouches that remain locked while the concert is in progress. If fans wish to use their devices, they will need to step outside the phone-free area.

In a new interview with the BBC, Albarn expressed his disapproval over the approach, declaring that he believes gig-goers will naturally opt to not engage with their devices if entertained to a certain level.

“If you start banning things where does it end?", he says. "I think you’ve just got to turn up and do your thing".

"People won’t want to be on their phone if you’re engaging with them correctly.”

Dylan is not the first musician to restrict phone use at his shows. While they don't incorporate the pouch method - which have commonly been used in schools across the US since 2014 to ensure students are not distracted in lessons - Tool have strict anti-phone policies at their shows. Fans who do engage with their devices are removed from the venue.

Other artists who have tested phone-bans at their shows include Guns N' Roses, Alicia Keys and The Lumineers, among others.

In 2022, Jack White went on a phone-free tour. His statement, announcing the move at the time, read: "We think you’ll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON".

Check out Bob Dylan's tour dates below:

Bob Dylan: Rough and Rowdy Ways tour 2024

Jul 29: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 31: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Aug 03: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 04: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 07: Boise Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Aug 08: Spokane One Spokane Stadium, WA

Aug 10: Gorge Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 06: Somerset Amphitheater, WI

Sep 07: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 08: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 11: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Sep 12: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Sep 14: Burgettstown Pavilion At Star Lake, PA

Sep 15: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Sep 17: Buffalo Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Oct 04: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic

Oct 05: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic

Oct 06: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic

Oct 08: Erfurt Messehalle, Germany

Oct 10: Berlin Uber Eats Music Hall, Germany

Oct 11: Berlin Uber Eats Music Hall, Germany

Oct 12: Berlin Uber Eats Music Hall, Germany

Oct 14: Nuremberg Frankenhalle, Germany

Oct 16: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Oct 17: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Oct 18: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Oct 21: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Oct 22: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Oct 24: Paris La Seine Musicale, France

Oct 25: Paris La Seine Musicale, France

Oct 27: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Germany

Oct 28: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Oct 29: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 01: Bournemouth Bic Windsor Hall, UK

Nov 03: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

Nov 05: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

Nov 06: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

Nov 08: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Nov 09: Wolverhampton Civic At The Halls, UK

Nov 10: Wolverhampton Civic At The Halls, UK

Nov 12: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Nov 13: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Nov 14: London Royal Albert Hall, UK