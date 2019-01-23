Talons premiere a new live clip of On Levels

Hereford-based atmospheric post-proggers Talons have premiered a new live clip of the band performing On Levels. The video, which you can watch below, was recorded at London's Black Heart last November, giving an insight into the sextet crammed into the Camden venue's tiny stage.

"On Levels was one of the first songs that came together while we were writing We All Know," bassist Chris Hicks tells Prog. "It has a woozy, dreamlike feeling to it, constantly trudging forward, almost involuntarily collapsing under its own weight. It’s one of the simplest songs we’ve ever written, focusing rather on rhythm and atmospherics rather than the more intricate angular style of our older material."

Talons released their fourth album, All We Know, through Holy Roar Records last year. The album can be purchased here.