Talking Heads announce Stop Making Sense 40th anniversary reissue

The 40th anniversary of Talking Heads' collaboration with film director Jonathan Demme, Stop Making Sense, is to be celebrated with a newly restored 4K version of the film that will return to cinemas for a global theatrical run, and a deluxe version of the soundtrack that will now include the complete concert for the first time.

The deluxe edition of Stop Making Sense will be available through Rhino on August 18 as a limited edition, two LP set and digitally along with a Dolby Atmos mix of the complete concert, mixed by Jerry Harrison and E.T. Thorngren, who also mixed the original release.

Both versions will feature every song performed in the film, including two that have never been released on vinyl - Cities and Big Business/I Zimbra. The limited edition vinyl version features a 28-page booklet with previously unpublished photos along with new liner notes from all four band members –Tina Weymouth, David Byrne, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison.

“We had done a live album before this, but coupled with the film, and with the improved mixes and sound quality, this record reached a whole new audience," sayd David Bryne. "As often happens, the songs got an added energy when we performed them live and were inspired by having an audience. In many ways, these versions are more exciting than the studio recordings, so maybe that’s why a lot of folks discovered us via this record.”

Filmed at three shows at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater in December 1983, Stop Maing Sense captures the art rock band at their commercial peak ands featuring some of their best known material, as well as , although is perhaps best known for David Byrne sporting an oversized suite for the song Girlfriend Is Better.

Taking Heads: STOP MAKING SENSE (DELUXE EDITION)

Limited Edition 2-LP Track Listing

Side One

“Psycho Killer”

“Heaven”

“Thank You For Sending Me An Angel’

“Found A Job”

“Slippery People”

“Cities” *

Side Two

“Burning Down The House”

“Life During Wartime”

“Making Flippy Floppy”

“Swamp”

Side Three

“What a Day That Was”

“This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)”

“Once In A Lifetime”

“Big Business / I Zimbra” *

Side Four

“Genius Of Love”

“Girlfriend Is Better”

“Take Me To The River”

“Crosseyed And Painless”

* Previously Unreleased