Talk Talk frontman Mark Hollis dies

Former Talk Talk frontman Mark Hollis has reportedly died at the age of 64.

Anthony Costello, a relation of Hollis, broke the news: “RIP Mark Hollis. Cousin-in-law. Wonderful husband and father. Fascinating and principled man.

“Retired from the music business 20 years ago but an indefinable music icon.”

Former Talk Talk bassist Paul Webb (aka Rustin Man) confirmed the news, writing on Facebook: “I am very shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Hollis. Musically he was a genius and it was a honour and a privilege to have been in a band with him.”

Video director Tim Pope, who worked with Talk Talk on several music videos, tweeted: “Goodbye to Mark Hollis of Talk Talk. Condolences to his lovely family. We had many, many laughs together.”

Peter Hammill of Van Der Graaf Generator paid tribute, calling Hollis "a co-tunneller under the surface of what pop music might mean".

Hollis formed Talk Talk in 1981. After early synth-pop hits such as It's My Life, they began to branch out in different directions, releasing the classic albums Colour Of Spring and Spirit Of Eden.

Hollis split the band shortly after 1991’s Laughing Stock. He released a self-titled solo album in 1998, but effectively retired from music after that.

It's Prog Jim But Not As We Know It: Mark Hollis

