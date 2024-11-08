"This is song packed with pure naughtiness and fun": Witness Brian May as you've never seen him before in the video for Talia Dean's You Made Your Bed

By
( )
published

Childhood teddy bear? Check. Space-themed bedding? Check. Red special guitar? Of course check

Talia Dean and Brian May in the video for You Made Your Bed
(Image credit: Talia Dean)

Brian May is the unexpected star of You Made Your Bed, the new video from former X-Factor contestant Talia Dean.

In the video, May can be witnessed in the aftermath of what appears to have been a lively night, clinging to his childhood teddy bear as the police pound at the door, demanding that he turn the noise down. The bedroom set was designed by May, and includes space-themed bedding, a Jimi Hendrix poster, and a stack of his trademark Vox AC30 amps.

"I see this track as a very important marker in Talia’s career," says May. "It’s as if, in this song, she's shaking off not just a relationship, but a whole way of life which she no longer wants to live. She and I are already working in the exciting new territory which this song predicts. But for now, this is song packed with pure naughtiness and fun, and makes me smile every time I hear it."

"I see this song as a firm reminder that the world is a huge place with a population of 8.2 billion," says Dean. "Nobody should ever stay in a relationship with a person who treats them badly.

"Know your worth. It’s better to stay single than with a person who doesn’t respect you. No matter what age you are, where you are in the world, or what your situation is, it's never too late to break free and strive for happiness.

"In recent times I’ve come to realise that I deserve love, attention and respect. I put up with toxic behaviour longer than I should have. I deserve to be with someone who cherishes me and so do you. Live your life and strive for true love. It’s definitely out there."

May and Dean initially met at Heathrow airport, where Dean was working as a concierge for VIP travellers. He took the young singer under his wing, and oversaw the production of Get Up, a single released by Dean's then-band, Kings Daughters, in the early days of lockdown in 2020. The band called it a day a year later.

You Made Your Bed OFFICIAL VIDEO/ Talia Dean FT Brian May - YouTube You Made Your Bed OFFICIAL VIDEO/ Talia Dean FT Brian May - YouTube
Watch On
Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 38 years in music industry, online for 25. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.  