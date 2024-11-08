Brian May is the unexpected star of You Made Your Bed, the new video from former X-Factor contestant Talia Dean.

In the video, May can be witnessed in the aftermath of what appears to have been a lively night, clinging to his childhood teddy bear as the police pound at the door, demanding that he turn the noise down. The bedroom set was designed by May, and includes space-themed bedding, a Jimi Hendrix poster, and a stack of his trademark Vox AC30 amps.

"I see this track as a very important marker in Talia’s career," says May. "It’s as if, in this song, she's shaking off not just a relationship, but a whole way of life which she no longer wants to live. She and I are already working in the exciting new territory which this song predicts. But for now, this is song packed with pure naughtiness and fun, and makes me smile every time I hear it."

"I see this song as a firm reminder that the world is a huge place with a population of 8.2 billion," says Dean. "Nobody should ever stay in a relationship with a person who treats them badly.

"Know your worth. It’s better to stay single than with a person who doesn’t respect you. No matter what age you are, where you are in the world, or what your situation is, it's never too late to break free and strive for happiness.

"In recent times I’ve come to realise that I deserve love, attention and respect. I put up with toxic behaviour longer than I should have. I deserve to be with someone who cherishes me and so do you. Live your life and strive for true love. It’s definitely out there."

May and Dean initially met at Heathrow airport, where Dean was working as a concierge for VIP travellers. He took the young singer under his wing, and oversaw the production of Get Up, a single released by Dean's then-band, Kings Daughters, in the early days of lockdown in 2020. The band called it a day a year later.

