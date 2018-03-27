Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast pinball machine planned

Stern Pinball have released a short teaser video for their new machine based on Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast.
The company have been making pinball tables for decades, with many of their creations previously converted to games consoles, PCs and tablets, including an AC/DC virtual reality experience for the Oculus Rift headset.
Details on the Maiden machine have still to be announced, with the trailer featuring the band’s 1986 single Wasted Years which launched in the weeks leading up to their sixth studio album Somewhere In Time.
In May last year, Stern unveiled a range of Kiss pinball machines featuring tracks including Shout It Out Loud, Detroit Rock City, Rock & Roll All Night and Love Gun. The tables are priced between $6000 and $8800.
Iron Maiden, meanwhile, will head out on the Legacy Of The Beast European tour from May. Find a full list of their live shows below, along with the new trailer.
Iron Maiden Legacy Of The Beast 2018 UK and European tour dates
May 26: Tallinn Saku Arena,Estonia
May 28: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Jun 01: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden
Jun 03: Trondheim Rocks Dahls Arena, Norway
Jun 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 09: Munich Rockavaria, Königsplatz, Germany
Jun 10: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany
Jun 13: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany
Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy
Jun 17: Nickelsdorf Novarock Festival, Austria
Jun 20: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic
Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 26: Geneva Arena, Switzerland
Jun 28: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary
Jun 30: Freiburg Messegelaende, Germany
Jul 01: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands
Jul 05: Paris AccorsHotel Arena, France
Jul 09: Milan San Siro Ippodromo, Italy
Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal
Jul 14: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Spain
Jul 17: Trieste Piazza Della Unita D’Italia, Italy
Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece
Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria
Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia
Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Jul 31: Newcastle Radio Arena, UK
Aug 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK
Aug 04: Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, UK
Aug 06: Manchester Arena, UK
Aug 07: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Aug 10: London O2 Arena, UK