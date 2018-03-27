Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast pinball machine planned

Stern Pinball have released a short teaser video for their new machine based on Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast.

The company have been making pinball tables for decades, with many of their creations previously converted to games consoles, PCs and tablets, including an AC/DC virtual reality experience for the Oculus Rift headset.

Details on the Maiden machine have still to be announced, with the trailer featuring the band’s 1986 single Wasted Years which launched in the weeks leading up to their sixth studio album Somewhere In Time.

In May last year, Stern unveiled a range of Kiss pinball machines featuring tracks including Shout It Out Loud, Detroit Rock City, Rock & Roll All Night and Love Gun. The tables are priced between $6000 and $8800.

Iron Maiden, meanwhile, will head out on the Legacy Of The Beast European tour from May. Find a full list of their live shows below, along with the new trailer.

May 26: Tallinn Saku Arena,Estonia

May 28: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Jun 01: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

Jun 03: Trondheim Rocks Dahls Arena, Norway

Jun 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Munich Rockavaria, Königsplatz, Germany

Jun 10: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany

Jun 13: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany

Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 17: Nickelsdorf Novarock Festival, Austria

Jun 20: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Jun 28: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 30: Freiburg Messegelaende, Germany

Jul 01: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

Jul 05: Paris AccorsHotel Arena, France

Jul 09: Milan San Siro Ippodromo, Italy

Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Jul 14: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Spain

Jul 17: Trieste Piazza Della Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria

Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia

Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 31: Newcastle Radio Arena, UK

Aug 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Aug 04: Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, UK

Aug 06: Manchester Arena, UK

Aug 07: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Aug 10: London O2 Arena, UK