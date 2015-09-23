Synaesthesia change name, split with label

Synaesthesia have split with their record label as a result of “creative differences” and their delayed second album will be released independently, they’ve reported.

And they’ve confirmed a change of name to Kyros.

Vocalist and keyboardist Adam Warne, guitarists Samuel Higgins and Joey Frevola, bassist Peter Episcopo and drummer Robin Johnson have released an EP called Beta, containing three tracks from the upcoming record. It can be purchased during their European shows, where they’re opening for Spock’s Beard.

Kyros say: “The band started life as a studio project between Adam Warne, Nikolas Jon and Giant Electric Pea. The band have parted ways with Giant Electric Pea due to ‘creative differences’ that surfaced during recording sessions. Since July, the band has been working towards an independent release.”

Kyros remain on tour with Spock’s Beard until early next month.

Beta tracklist