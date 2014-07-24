Symphony X set for studio

American prog metallers Symphony X have written most of the material for their eighth studio album and they'll start recording next month.

A release date hasn’t yet been confirmed for the follow-up to 2011’s Iconoclast. But guitarist Michael Romeo says: “The material has a little bit of everything.”

Drummer Jason Rullo – who spent much of last year recovering from a heart attack – is preparing to lay down his tracks after the band’s appearance at the Heavy Montreal festival on August 10.

Symphony X are also working on a second fan club album, consisting of demos, rare music and possibly “a bit of content created just for this CD.”