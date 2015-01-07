Symphonic black metallers Ethereal premier their new video

Clearly not a band to rush into releasing half-baked albums, Liverpool’s Ethereal have finally deemed the hour is upon them to release their debut album, Opus Aethererum, nigh on 13 years since the band first formed.

Due to storm across the extreme metal landscape on January 26 when it’s released via Candlelight Records, Opus Aethereum is – as you might expect from a band who’ve been biding their time by honing their craft on the extreme metal gig circuit – a carefully wrought and fully-fledged sonic beast. Featuring eight blasts of vaulting, supremely confident and symphonically astute black metal, its furious, soul-ruffling currents have picked up a few traces of death metal in its slipstream, assuring that Ethereal’s capacity for pomp never loses its visceral edge.

We stand proud to premier the first video from the album, in the sepia-saturated form of Unholy Ungodly. A performance-based video, it shows off the Liverpudlians’ archaic yet immediate aesthetic to superlative effect. Prepare to raise your upturned claws and tune into Unholy Ungodly below!

Check out Ethereal’s Facebook page here.

And pre-order Opus Aethereum here!