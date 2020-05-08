Syd Barrett tribute, Fish, Blackheart Orchestra, Jordan Rudess, David Gilmour and Adam Holzman streams this evening

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

David Gilmour

The Pink Floyd guitarist streams his 2017 release Live At Pompeii as part of the YouTube Film Festival at 5pm (BST) this evening via his YouTube page

Fish

The former Marillion frontman will be hosting another live Q+A stream on his own Facebook page at 6pm (BST)

Robyn Hitchcock

English psychedelic troubadour Hitchcock will perform a tribute to Syd Barrett this evening. "Ever the innovator, Syd Barrett was social distancing before it was cool. Join me this Friday May 8 for a special Syd version of Live From Sweet Home Quarantine based on his second and last LP Barrett. Requests welcome," says Hitchcock who will perform tonight at 8pm (BST) via Stage It

The Blackheart Orchestra

As we reported yesterday, prog duo The Blackheart Orchestra will be performing live and holding a Q&A at 8pm via their Facebook page

Jordan Rudess

Dream Theater’s keyboard virtuoso returns with his piano mediation at 9pm (BST) via his Facebook page

Adam Holzman

The Steven Wilson keyboard player says: "I'm doing a LIVE online performance tomorrow with Rachel Z and Omar Hakim. It's a New School happy hour event. We will be doing solo performances and chatting a bit. Log in at 6pm east coast time for some Fun." Tonight at 11pm via the New School Jazz Facebook page

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on