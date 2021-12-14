Swedish proggers Time Dwellers premiere new song Tabular Bells

Swedish prog rock trio Time Dwellers have streamed brand new song Tabular Bells, which you can listen to below. It's the very first music released from the band's upcoming debut album Novum Aurora, which will be released through Argonauta Records in 2022.

"Novum Aurora is an album with a lyrical theme about the apocalypse, the direction we are headed, but also of hope and beauty, that there will be a new dawn, perhaps a spiritual awakening,“ the band explains. "We are all Time Dwellers in the sense that we live here and now in the present.There is no future, there is no past, there is only now. Transform and transcend along with your fellow Time Dwellers! You are the sun, it’s time to rise and shine."

Time Dwellers formed in 2017, the brainchild of former Graviators guitarist Martin Fairbanks and multi-instrumentalist and singer Kristofer Stjernquist, who are joined by drummer Henrik Bergmanand are noted fro their mellotron, 12-string guitar and synthesisers sound.