Swallow The Sun show pulled over devil worship claims

Swallow The Sun have been stopped from playing in Dubai over claims the show would promote “devil-worshipping.”

They were due to perform with Bilocate and Aramaic at The Music Room, at the Majestic Hotel, United Arab Emirates, on February 12.

But after a complaint to the venue, the band will no longer play. Instead their distributor in the Middle East, Metal East Records, want to hear from local artists to fill the bill and report Swallow The Sun will still be in attendance.

The label say in a statement: “What we know so far is that a competitor has actually filed this complaint mentioning the show was promoting devil-worshipping – which we all know is not the case.

“Let’s fill the bill up with some local talent and celebrate never giving up on the music we love.”

Metal East want to hear from interested artists and add: “Swallow The Sun members will be guests of honour at the venue.”

The band say: “Today we got some very very sad news. Sadly we can’t perform our music to you guys. But some of us are still coming to Dubai to meet you. I guess it’s better than nothing? We are so sorry.”

Last year, Belgian metal outfit Aborted were al;so banned from playing at the venue after complaints about the content of their lyrics.

Swallow The Sun launched their triple album Songs From The North I, II & III in November via Century Media. They’re set to play the TeamRock-sponsored Doom Over London on March 25-27.