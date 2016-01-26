Hooded Menace, Swallow The Sun and more added to Doom Over London VI

Doom Over London is gearing up for its sixth, and biggest gathering yet of all that his heavy of riff and heart by announcing the latest set of bands to add to an already eye-watering lineup.

Joining the likes of Moonspell, Impaled Nazarene and the newly reformed In The Woods… are Finnish doyens of despair, Swallow The Sun, who will be airing tracks from their epic, three-part opus, Songs From The North, for the first time in the UK; fellow Finns and dealers in death/doom destruction Hooded Menace; the revered 40 Watt Sun, whose sparse pastoralism is so sublimely poignant they had to play their last UK gig in a church; soul-engulfing cosmic doom from the UK based collectives, Esoteric and Pantheist, and trad doom Swedish-style in the hirsute form of Lord Vicar.

Also added are slow-riffing yet fast-rising Brighton crew King Goat, dirty-sounding Danes Undergang and Gallic blackened depressives Mourning Dawn.

Having expanded to a three-day fest Doom Over London takes place at the Dome, Boston Music Rooms and Aces & Eights, all a boulder’s throw from Tufnell Park Station from March 25-27. Early Bird Weekend tickets are available for £41.25 including booking fees here and you can find all the latest updates on the Facebook page here.

Be there or be forever miserable - but not in a good way!