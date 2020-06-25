Suzi Quatro film Suzi Q to receive its North American premiere online

Liam Firmager’s new Suzi Quatro documentary Suzi Q is to receive its North American premiere on July 1.

But with movie theatres closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will take place online in partnership with Altavod and Utopia – and along with the film, the night will see Quatro take part in a Q&A with Cherie Currie from The Runaways and Kathy Valentine from The Go Go’s.

Tickets for the online premiere are now on sale, with 100% of all proceeds donated via the “give” button on Altavod’s website going to the Recording Academy’s MusiCare’s COVID-19 relief fund. In addition, 10% of all gross rental purchase profits will also be donated to the charity.

The Suzi Q premiere will be available to watch for 24-hours, with the film officially released on Video On Demand and DVD on July 3.

Suzi Q charts the career of the pioneering Detroit-born and UK-based vocalist, bassist and songwriter, who became the first female rocker to break into the mainstream in the 70s.

It features interviews with a range of artists including Joan Jett, Debbie Harry, Lita Ford, Tina Weymouth, Donita Sparks, KT Tunstall and Alice Cooper, along with members of Quatro’s family.

Speaking about the project, Suzi Q producer Tait Brady said: “Over the four-plus years making the film, the idea that Suzi's status had been forgotten in the USA slowly dawned on us – because in the rest of the world, everyone knows that she is the first and one of the most important trailblazers in rock'n'roll!

“That then influenced the direction the film took – it became our mission to redress history. Getting the film out to American audiences ultimately became our major goal, so Liam and I are thrilled that Utopia are taking it out in the US.

“In the UK, Europe and Australia, the film is a celebration – for North America the film should play like a rediscovery story.”

Quatro released her latest solo album No Control in 2019.