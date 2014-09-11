Survivor cancel tour to mourn singer Jamison

Survivor have cancelled all tour dates for September and October after the sudden death of singer Jimi Jamison.

He passed away on August 31 after a heart attack at home in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 63.

Jamison joined the band in 1984 after the departure of Dave Bickler. The pair had traded positions over the years until guitarist Frankie Sullivan brought them together as twin frontman last year.

Bickler says: “We are devastated by this loss. We trust that our fans will understand our wanting to take some time to mourn and remember our brother.”

Sullivan adds: “I called him ‘Golden Throat’ for good reason. Jimi had a voice we will never forget – it was massive, yet sweet and gentle. He was a loving soul and a brother to me in many ways. I will miss him greatly.”

The affected dates include five UK appearances planned for next month. Survivor return to the road in November.

Cancelled UK shows

Oct 13: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Oct 14: Manchester Ritz

Oct 15: Glasgow Garage

Oct 16: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Oct 17: Nottingham Rock City