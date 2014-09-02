Survivor’s Jimi Jamison dead at 63

Survivor frontman Jimi Jamison has died at the age of 63 after a heart attack, it’s been confirmed.

He was found early on Monday morning by his son at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.

He joined the band after David Bickler, who’d sung trademark track Eye Of The Tiger, departed in 1984. The pair traded positions over the years, except for a stint with Robin McAuley at the front, until guitarist Frankie Sullivan brought them together as twin frontmen in 2013.

Jamison appeared on 1980s Survivor albums Vital Signs, When Seconds Count and Too Hot To Sleep. He sang hit singles Burning Heart, High On You and The Moment Of Truth, and co-wrote the theme tune to the Baywatch TV series. He also sang with Target and Cobra, and worked with ZZ Top, Joe Walsh and many others. His last solo album, Never Too Late, was launched two years ago.

The band say in a statement: “Survivor is very shocked and saddened by the passing of our brother Jimi. Our thoughts, love and prayers go out to his friends and family.”

A post on Jamison’s Facebook page says: “We are saddened and heartbroken to announce the passing of a great musician, loving father and grandfather, and overall extraordinary, giving and kindhearted human being.

“He’s loved by so many and he will be incredibly missed by all. Please keep his family in your prayers and give them the privacy they need during this difficult time.”

Survivor’s touring schedule currently includes a return to the UK next month.