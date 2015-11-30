Supersonic Blues Machine reveal album info

Supersonic Blues Machine have released further details on their debut album West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco.

The band were formed by Fabrizio Grossi, Lance Lopez and Kenny Aronoff and will release the record on February 26 via Mascot Label Group.

West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco features Billy Gibbons, Walter Trout, Warren Haynes, Robben Ford, Eric Gales and Chris Duarte. The band released their track I Ain’t Falling Again earlier this month.

Grossi said: “The blues is what makes me tick. It’s the main ingredient of any successful musical recipe.

“You’ll feel B.B. King’s presence on stage – even though we might be wearing space suits.”

They’re planning to tour North America and Europe in the future.

West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco is available for pre-order.

West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco tracklist