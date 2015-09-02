Supergroup Waken Eyes confirm debut

Prog supergroup Waken Eyes, featuring members of the Aristocrats, Symphony X and Darkwater, will release debut album Exodus on October 30.

The lineup features vocalist Henrik Bath (Darkwater), guitarist-keyboardist Tom Frelek, bassist Mike Lepond (Symphony X) and drummer Marco Minnemann (Aristocrats, Steven Wilson) – hear teaser clips below.

Ulterium Records say Exodus features “a great mix of catchy melodies, challenging instrumental parts and epic cinematic movements.”

Frelek says: “The album is about being fearless – every song has something to do about fearlessness. It’s an album for those who struggle to stand up for themselves and can’t be heard.”

Tracklist

01. Cognition 02. Aberration 03. Deafening Thoughts 04. Back To Life 05. Palisades 06. Cornerstone Away 07. Still Life 08. Arise 09. Across The Horizon 10. Exodus