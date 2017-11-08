Superchunk return with new track What A Time To Be Alive

Superchunk have released a lyric video for their new single titled What A Time To Be Alive.

It’s the title track from the US indie rock outfit’s upcoming 11th studio album, which is set to arrive on February 16 via Merge Records.

The record is the band’s first since 2013’s I Hate Music and is now available for pre-order.

The band have also announced a short North American tour in support of What A Time To Be Alive. The shows will get under way at Baltimore’s Ottobar on February 15 and conclude with a set at Vancouver’s Rickshaw Theatre on the 28th of the month.

Find a full list of Superchunk’s tour dates below, along with the What A Time To Be Alive cover art and tracklist

Superchunk What A Time To Be Alive tracklist

What A Time To Be Alive Lost My Brain Break The Glass Bad Choices Dead Photographers Erasure I Got Cut Reagan Youth Cloud Of Hate All For You Black Thread

Feb 15: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

Feb 17: Richmond The Broadberry, VA

Feb 21: San Diego The Casbah, CA

Feb 22: Los Angeles The Moroccan Lounge, CA

Feb 23: Los Angeles The Teragram Ballroom, CA

Feb 24: San Francisco Noise Pop Festival, CA

Feb 26: Portland Mississippi Studios, OR

Feb 27: Seattle Neumos, WA

Feb 28: Vancouver Rickshaw Theatre, BC

Superchunk: Majesty Shredding