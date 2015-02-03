Suns Of The Tundra kickstart Bones Of Brave Ships

English prog outfit Suns Of The Tundra have launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund production of their upcoming album.

Previously called Peach, the band featured bassist Justin Chancellor and toured with Tool in the early 90s. When Maynard James Keenan an co were searching for a bass player following the departure of Paul D’Amour in 1995, they recruited Chancellor.

They changed their name to Suns Of The Tundra in 2000 and released their self-titled, full-length debut in 2004 and Tunguska in 2006. Now they’re planning to launch an album inspired by the British Film Institute’s South, which chronicled Ernest Shackleton’s Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition between 1914-1916 in a vinyl/CD package.

Vocalist and guitarist Simon Oakes says: “Bones of Brave Ships was recorded and mastered to be directly synchronised with South. If you purchase the DVD of South, or download it from the BFI website, you will be able to watch the actual images that inspired us alongside our music, exactly as we intended it.

“A century after they were filmed, some segments of the footage – such as the ship Endurance crushed by pack ice, and contemporary footage of the carnage at South Georgia whaling station – are extraordinary to witness as moving images.”

They set out to raise £3300 to launch the album in a vinyl/CD package to better showcase the cover art by Julia Harris. They’ve exceeded that target and are offering backers a range of incentives including white vinyl pressings and signed live DVDs.

Find out more on the band’s Kickstarter page.