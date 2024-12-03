Suns Of The Tundra announce remixed re-release of iconic self-titled debut album

UK prog rockers Suns Of The Tundra celebrate the 20th anniversary of self-titled debut album with new reissue

Suns Of The Tundra
English prog rockers Suns Of The Tundra have announced that they will reissue a newly remixed version of their self-titled debut album on January 25 to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The album has been remixed by Chris Fullard, who produced the band's 2023 album The Only Equation and who has also has mixes under his belt for Idles and Metallica. A 2024 remix of Paper Wraps Stone has already been released and you can listen to it below.

"I had a bunch of songs we never used with Peach, after Justin left to join Tool - and those songs formed the basis for this album when it came out in 2004. It was a real milestone for me just to get them recorded originally," explains guitarist and vocalist SImon Oakes. "But me and Andy Marlow (Jadis) mixed them ourselves first time around, and we were never that happy with the results.

"As a band, we wanted to revisit the album with the benefit of the better mixing technology that’s around now. It’s been about bringing out elements of the music that weren't as clear in the original, giving the album a whole more power while also shining a light on a lot of little details and Easter Eggs people might not have realised were there before. We’re excited for people to hear it again—or for the first time."

Suns Of The Tundra will be available as a special-edition CD, which features updated artwork which you can see below, as well as on streaming services.

To celebrate the re-release, the band will be hosting a special on-line listening event featuring a full album playback, and a Q&A with the band about the remastering process and the album’s legacy.

Check the band's website for further information.

Suns Of The Tundra

