Sunn O))) to reissue Domkirke

Sunn O))) will reissue their 2008 live album Domkirke on February 2.

The four-track, double LP was recorded at Bergen Cathedral, Norway in 2007, during the Borealis Festival.

The record features a lineup consisting of Attila Csihar, Tos Nieuwenhuizen, Lasse Marhaug, Steve Moore, Greg Anderson and Stephen O’Malley.

Sunn O))) released their latest studio album Kannon last month – and Anderson gave TeamRock an insight to how the writing process differed from 2009’s Monoliths & Dimensions.

He said: “There are no premeditated ideas. Monoliths started out similar, but was developed in a way more complicated way by bringing on extra instrumentation and embracing different musical theories and concepts.

“With Kannon there are elements of that, but it’s a little more stripped down. It’s reflective of the live shows we’ve been doing over the last four years, especially with Attila Csihar and his vocal contribution to the group.”

Domkirke tracklist