Sunn O))) announce spring '24 shows in the UK, Ireland and continental Europe

Drone rock overlords Sunn O))) have announced that they will be returning to Europe in 2024 for spring shows part of their Shoshin (初心) Duo tour.

According to a statement, the tour will see Sunn O))) members Greg Anderson and Stephen O'Malley take to the stage as Shoshin (初心) Duo, presenting their music "in its original, raw form.



"Anderson and O'Malley will perform as a pair, immersed in profound valve amplification, spectral harmonics, distortion, and volume," the statement continues. "Pure and primeval riffs of temporality, massively heavy structures of sound pressure. "

See the dynamic duo at:

Mar 25: Dublin National Concert Hall, Ireland

Mar 26: Glasgow SWG3, UK

Mar 27: Newcastle Boiler Shop, UK

Mar 28: Manchester New Century Hall, UK

Mar 30: Bexhill On Sea De La Warr Pavillion, UK

Mar 31: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Apr 01: London, UK, Barbican, UK

Apr 02: Coventry Empire, UK

Apr 04: Nantes Festival Variations - Le Lieu Unique, France

Apr 05: Lorient Hydrophone, France

Apr 06: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Apr 07: Den Haag Rewire Festival, Holland

Tickets are on-sale now.



Fans will be able to purchase a split release from Southern Lord and Ideologic Organ, the 25th Anniversary Rehearsal Demo LP, exclusively available on tour.

This limited edition two song LP is machine numbered to 2,000 copies in two pressings, one US and one EU, featuring a debossed cover and silver metallic and blank ink. Featuring the songs Wyoming Big Sky and Acres of Calms, the 25th Anniversary Rehearsal Demo LP was recorded with producer Brad Wood earlier this year,



