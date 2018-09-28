Summer's End announce stage times for this year's event

Summer's End festival takes place at Chepstow Drill Hall next weekend, from Friday October 5 to Sunday October 7. Festival organisers have now released timings for this year's event, which, as any previous attendee knows, can occasionally be subject to that unique phenomenon known as "Summer's End timing"...

Also, organisers have stated that there are no physical tickets - just bring your PayPal receipt and show it at the door for your wristband. Also, Leap of Faith and Sponsor ticket holders will receive a t-shirt which will be ready for collection on the Friday. there will also be t-shorts available for purchase at the event.

FRIDAY 5 OCTOBER

Moonparticle - 9.30-10.45

Sky Architect - 7.30-8.45

SATURDAY 6 OCTOBER

Lazuli - 9.15 - 11.00

Landmarq - 6.15 - 7.45j

Frequency Drift - 3.50 - 5.00

Silhouette - 1.50 - 3.00

When Mary - 12.30 - 1.30

SUNDAY 7 OCTOBER

Magenta - 9.15 - 11.00

Tim Bowness - 6.25 - 7.45

Edensong - 3.50 - 5.00

Kaprekar's Constant - 2.00 - 3.00

Golden Caves - 12.30 - 1.30

There are still a handful of tickets available for the Friday and Saturday, but Sunday and weekend tickets are sold out. You can get available tickets here.