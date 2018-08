Sumer have premiered a live video of their track The End Of Sense with Prog.

The band – previously profiled in Prog’s Limelight feature – recorded their appearance at this year’s Bloodstock Open Air festival, including the performance below.

Frontman Tim Bonney said: “The way that we approach music is that everything is born from jamming. We like that organic feel – we like the music to ebb and flow.”

Debut album The Animal You Are is available now.