Sum Of Us release single and announce EP

Brisbane’s Sum Of Us will release their first EP Sharp Turns In Dark Tunnels on July 13. They have also released a brand new track and video for the song First Yawn.

The Sharp Turns in Dark Tunnels EP will be available for pre-order come this Friday June 8. The band worked with Head Atlas – a teaming of Chrispy Town (Osaka Punch) and Joel Myles on the production of this EP. The film clip for this new single was shot and edited by Luke McClean.

Sum of Us vocalist Bryce Carleton says: "First Yawn discusses the paradox of the drive to understand one's true self while releasing that any attempt at this is only pushing the end goal out of reach. The track attempts to capture the point of realisation that nothing is needed to be gained or lost to become who we truly are."

Sharp Turns In Dark Tunnels will will be released on Friday July 13 and will go live for pre-order Friday June 8th, with single First Yawn becoming available for streaming same day.

Visit the band's Facebook for more information.