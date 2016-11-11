Listen to Soundgarden’s Birth Ritual outtake

Soundgarden have streamed a previously-unreleased studio outtake of their track Birth Ritual.

It appears on the 25th anniversary edition of Badmotorfinger, which arrives on November 18.

The project has been two years in the making after Soundgarden launched an extended version of Superunknown in 2014. Guitarist Kim Thayil said at the time: “Badmotorfinger had an impact with listeners, but also with guitarists, drummers and singers – people who started bands. It definitely deserves the same kind of treatment we’re giving Superunknown.”

Meanwhile, the band continue work on their next album, tentatively scheduled for launch in 2017. Thayil recently said: “Over the past year we’ve had a number of songwriting and jam sessions, getting together to exchange ideas and document and record them. We have some rough demos of a dozen or so songs.

“We’ll continue to do this as everyone’s schedule opens up, and hopefully by next year we’ll find ourselves in the studio fleshing out these ideas.”

Frontman Chris Cornell and drummer Matt Cameron are currently touring with the reunited Temple Of The Dog.

Badmotorfinger Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist

CD 1 – Original Album Remastered

Rusty Cage Outshined Slaves & Bulldozers Jesus Christ Pose Face Pollution Somewhere Searching With My Good Eye Closed Room A Thousand Years Wide Mind Riot Drawing Flies Holy Water New Damage

CD 2 – Studio Outtakes – * = Previously Unreleased

Rusty Cage (Studio Outtake)* Outshined (Studio Outtake)* Slaves & Bulldozers (Studio Outtake)* Jesus Christ Pose (Studio Outtake)* Face Pollution (Studio Outtake) * Somewhere (Studio Outtake)* Searching With My Good Eye Closed (Studio Outtake)* Room A Thousand Years Wide (Studio Outtake)* Drawing Flies (Studio Outtake)* Holy Water (Studio Outtake)* Cold Bitch (Studio Outtake)* She’s A Politician (Studio Outtake)* Black Rain (Studio Outtake)* Birth Ritual (Studio Outtake)* Blind Dogs (Studio Outtake)* New Damage (with Brian May)

CD 3 – Live At The Paramount (Part 1)

Searching With My Good Eye Closed Hands All Over Drawing Flies Room A Thousand Years Wide Gun Flower Little Joe Big Dumb Sex Face Pollution Incessant Mace Rusty Cage

CD 4 – Live At The Paramount (Part 2)

Outshined Mind Riot Beyond The Wheel Into The Void (Sealth) Jesus Christ Pose Hunted Down Somewhere Slaves & Bulldozers

Disc 5 – Live At The Paramount DVD

Searching With My Good Eye Closed Hands All Over Drawing Flies Room A Thousand Years Wide Gun Flower Little Joe Big Dumb Sex Face Pollution Incessant Mace Rusty Cage Outshined Mind Riot Beyond The Wheel Into The Void (Sealth) Jesus Christ Pose Hunted Down Somewhere Slaves & Bulldozers

Disc 6 – Motorvision + More DVD

1.Searching With My Good Eye Closed

2.Rusty Cage

3.Outshined

4.Little Joe

5.Mind Riot

6.Room A Thousand Years Wide

7.Jesus Christ Pose

8.Slaves & Bulldozers

Bonus Videos – * = Previously Unreleased

Outshined (Live in Dallas 4.29.92)* Jesus Christ Pose (Live in Dallas 4.29.92)* Rusty Cage (Live at Roseland Ballroom 5.09.92)* Jesus Christ Pose (Live at Pinkpop Festival 7.08.92)* Slaves & Bulldozers (Live at Pinkpop Festival 7.08.92)* Slaves & Bulldozers (Live in Seattle 7.12.92)* Face Pollution (Live in Seattle 7.12.92)* Searching With My Good Eye Closed (Live in Seattle 7.22.92)* Drawing Flies (Live in Miami 8.22.92)* Cop Killer (Live in Miami 8.22.92)* Room A Thousand Years Wide (Live in Miami 8.22.92)* Jesus Christ Pose (Music Video) Outshined (Music Video) Rusty Cage (Music Video)

Disc 7 – Blu-Ray Audio 5.1 Surround Sound & Remastered Stereo – *= Previously Released

Rusty Cage* Outshined* Slaves & Bulldozers* Jesus Christ Pose* Face Pollution* Somewhere* Searching With My Good Eye Closed* Room A Thousand Years Wide* Mind Riot* Drawing Flies* Holy Water* New Damage* B-Sides Cold Bitch* She’s A Politician* Birth Ritual*

Bonus Videos