Suicide Silence’s Eddie Hermida responds to allegations of sexual misconduct

Suicide Silence frontman Eddie Hermida has responded to reports made against him of alleged sexual misconduct.

Earlier this week, a woman came forward with reports that Hermida had engaged her in an emotionally abusive and sexually inappropriate relationship with her when he was 32 and she was 17.

Hermida’s statement reads: “I apologize, first and foremost, to Verena, that she feels hurt, manipulated, and otherwise distressed by any of our past communication. I want to apologize to the people who support my work as a musician (both the fans and behind the scenes) for the discomfort, distrust, and damage these allegations have caused.”

“Most importantly, I would ask the music community to abstain from ridiculing, ostracizing, or otherwise harassing this young woman. It’s difficult enough for women to come forward with allegations about the behavior of men under any circumstances.”

“Now more than ever, the responsibility falls on men to be mindful of our words and actions with people, and to listen to the voices of those who come forward, with respect and dignity.”

“I am here and I am listening.”

Read the statement in full below.