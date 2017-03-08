Suicide Silence album sales down by 69%

Figures from the US show that first-week sales of Suicide Silence’s new self-titled album are struggling when compared to 2014’s You Can’t Stop Me over a similar period of time.

Metal Injection say that the band’s latest record sold 4650 copies in its first week – 69% down on the 15,000 copies its predecessor sold in its first week on store shelves. The website also reports that their final album with frontman Mitch Lucker, 2011’s Black Crown and 2009’s No Time To Bleed, each sold 14,000 copies in week one.

Meanwhile, Rock Feed also indicate that the band saw “dramatic drops in sales” in both Australia and Germany.

The news comes after some fans publicly voiced their displeasure at the band’s new direction, which includes the introduction of clean vocals. It even led one disgruntled fan to launch a petition to stop the record from coming out.

But despite the controversy, the band’s vocalist Eddie Hermida has shrugged off the criticism and is sticking to his guns.

He said: “The fact is, no one is going to be talking about the last 15 years of music, because it didn’t achieve shit.

“I’ll tell you what people will be talking about, and that’s this record. I’ve recorded with my favourite producer and I’ve finally got a band who were willing to jump off the deepest of deep ends and play something unsafe, so I can write some unsafe shit, too.”

Suicide Silence are about to embark on the next leg of their tour in support of the album, with dates in Russia, the UK, Europe and the US planned over the coming months.

Mar 14: St Petersburg Aurora Concert Hall, Russia

Mar 15: Moscow Yota Space, Russia

Mar 19: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Mar 20: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Mar 21: Glasgow Garage, UK

Mar 22: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Mar 23: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Mar 24: London Koko, UK

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France

Jul 14: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Suicide Silence - Suicide Silence album review