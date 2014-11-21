Suicide Silence are streaming tonight's gig in London

Tonight Suicide Silence will be livestreaming their headline gig from Koko in London to their fans – for FREE!

As avid Suicide Silence fans are surely aware, the merchants of deathcore have recently launched an official app giving fans glimpses backstage and answering your questions. And now, as a special treat, they’re going to stream their massive show from Koko in London via the app. They’re on stage at 20:20pm GMT.

Not only that, but there’ll be a Q&A session conducted by the winner of our recent competition streamed via the app too!

To get involved, you can download a month’s free trial here for iPhone or here for Android.