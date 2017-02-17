Styx, REO Speedwagon, Don Felder announce US tour

Styx, REO Speedwagon and former Eagles guitarist Don Felder have announced a run of summer shows across the US.

Titled the United We Rock tour, the dates will get underway at Ridgefield’s Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre on June 20 and wrap up at the Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center on August 22.

Styx vocalist and guitarist Tommy Shaw says: “Hitting the road with REO and Don Felder is gonna be an unforgettable evening of music for the fans and another chance to hang with these good time friends of ours who love the life as much as we do.”

REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin adds: “I called up Tommy Shaw last summer and we were both thinking the same thing – let’s get the boys together, make some music and have some fun.

“REO Speedwagon and Styx together is a head-first plunge into the fountain of youth, an unstoppable force of nature. Add the amazing Don Felder to the mix and it’s a thundering slam dunk!”

Felder says: “I’m so excited to be spending the summer on tour with my good friends Styx and REO. It’s going to be a rocking summer filled with hit after hit and tons of fun for everyone.

“Come on out and party, dance and sing with us this summer. It’s going to be a blast.”

Watch the tour announcement video below.

Jun 20: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Jun 21: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jun 23: Concord Pavilion, CA

Jun 24: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Jun 25: Paso Robles Vina Robles Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 27: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jun 29: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Jul 01: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 18: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 19: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 20: Jacksonville Daily’s Place, FL

Jul 22: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Jul 23: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 25: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 27: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 29: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jul 30: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Aug 11: Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, NY

Aug 12: Atlantic City Borgata Event Center, NJ

Aug 13: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 15: Gilford Bank Of NH Pavilion, NY

Aug 16: Wantagh Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 18: Niagara Falls Seneca Niagara Events Cente (Styx and REO sonly)

Aug 19: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 20: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Aug 22: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ