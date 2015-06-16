Styx box set covers A&M years

A box set containing eight Styx albums on heavyweight 180g vinyl is to be released on July 17.

The A&M Years 1975-1984 will be issued by USM and features the studio albums Equinox (1975), Crystal Ball (1976), The Grand Illusion (1977), Pieces Of Eight (1978), Cornerstone (1979), Paradise Theatre (1981) and Kilroy Was Here (1983), along with 1984 double live album Caught In The Act.

Last month, Styx mainman Tommy Shaw insisted they wouldn’t be rushed into recording a new album, despite saying they had “stuff in the works.”

He said: “I’m writing some stuff for what will be more like an Americana solo album. We’re also working on some new Styx music – just taking our time with it. We don’t really have any plans to release an album, but there’s stuff in the works.”

They released Styx Live At The Orleans Arena Las Vegas in May on DVD and are currently on tour.

The A&M Years 1975-1984 tracklist

Equinox

Light Up 2. Lorelei 3. Mother Dear 4. Lonely Child 5. Midnight Ride 6. Born For Adventure 7. Prelude 12 8. Suite Madame Blue

Crystal Ball

Put Me On 2. Mademoiselle 3. Jennifer 4. Crystal Ball 5. Shooz 6. This Old Man 7. Clair De Lune/Ballerina

The Grand Illusion

The Grand Illusion 2. Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man) 3. Superstars 4. Come Sail Away 5. Miss America 6. Man In The Wilderness 7. Castle Walls 8. The Grand Finale

Pieces of Eight

Great White Hope 2. I’m OK 3. Sing For The Day 4. The Message 5. Lords Of The Ring 6. Blue Collar Man (Long Nights) 7. Queen Of Spades 8. Renegade 9. Pieces Of Eight 10. Aku Aku

Cornerstone

Lights 2. Why Me 3. Babe 4. Never Say Never 5. Boat On The River 6. Borrowed Time 7. First Time 8. Eddie 9. Love In The Midnight

Paradise Theatre

AD 1928 2. Rockin ‘The Paradise 3. Too Much Time On My Hands 4. Nothing Ever Goes As Planned 5. The Best Of Times 6. Lonely People 7. She Cares 8. Snow Blind 9. Half Penny Two Penny 10. AD 1958 11. State Street Sadie

Kilroy Was Here

Mr. Roboto 2. Cold War 3. Do Not Let It End 4. High Time 5. Heavy Metal Poisoning 6. Just Get Through This Night 7. Double Life 8. Have Not We Been Here Before? 9. Do Not Let It End (Reprise)

Caught in the Act

Music Time 2. Mr. Roboto 3. Too Much Time On My Hands 4. Babe 5. Snow Blind 6. The Best Of Times 7. Suite Madame Blue 8. Rockin ‘The Paradise 9. Blue Collar Man (Long Nights) 10. Miss America 11. Do not Let It End 12. Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man) 13. Crystal Ball 14. Come Sail Away

Jun 16-20: Nassau Carnival Cruise Live, Bahamas

Jun 25: West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheatre, FL, US

Jun 26: Jacksonville Florida Theatre, FL, US

Jun 27: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL, US

Jun 28: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre, GA, US

Jun 30: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC, US

Jul 02: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA, US

Jul 03: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau Live, VA, US

Jul 05: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT, US

Jul 07: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, US

Jul 09: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA, US

Jul 10: Atlantic City Harrah’s Resort, NJ, US

Jul 11: Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, NY, US

Jul 12: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY, US

Jul 14: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, Canada

Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI, US

Jul 17: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI, US

Jul 18: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI, US

Jul 23: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY, US

Jul 24: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY, US

Jul 25: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ, US

Aug 07: Davenport Mississippi Valley Fair, IA, US

Aug 08: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD, US

Aug 09: Lincoln Pinewood Bowl Theater, NE, US

Aug 11: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO, US

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Frederik Meijer Gardens, MI, US

Aug 14: Sedalia Missouri State Fair, MO, US

Aug 15: Des Moines Iowa State Fair, IA, US

Aug 17: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH, US

Aug 18: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN, US

Aug 19: Springfield Illinois State Fairgrounds, IL, US

Aug 21: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX, US

Aug 22: Spring Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX, US

Aug 23: Del Valle Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX, US

Aug 27: St Paul Minnesota State Fair, MN, US

Aug 28: Grand Forks Alerus Center, ND, US

Aug 30: Moblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN, US

Sep 01: Allentown The Great Allentown Fair, PA, US

Sep 03: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY, US

Sep 04: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO, US

Sep 05: Tinley Park First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre, IL, US

Sep 16: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA, US

Sep 17: Ridgefield Amphitheatre Northwest, WA, US

Sep 19: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA, US

Sep 20: Inglewood The Forum, CA, US

Sep 22: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA, US

Sep 23: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ, US

Sep 25: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM, US

Sep 26: Denver Pepsi Center, CO, US

Sep 28: West Valley City Usana Amphitheatre, UT, US

Sep 30: Spokane Arena, WA, US

Oct 01: Missoula Ogren Park Allegiance Field, MT, US

Oct 02: Bozeman Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, US

Oct 04: Bismarck Event Center, ND, US

Oct 14: San Antonio majestic Theatre, TX, US

Oct 16: Biloxi Beau Rivage Theatre, MS, US

Nov 17: Winnipeg MTS Centre, Canada