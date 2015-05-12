Styx won’t be rushed into studio return

Styx mainman Tommy Shaw insists they won’t be rushed into recording a new album.

And although he says the band have “stuff in the works” they currently have no plans to record their first collection of original studio material since 2003’s Cyclorama.

Shaw tells Ultimate Classic Rock: “I’m writing some stuff for what will be more like an Americana solo album. We’re also working on some new Styx music – just taking our time with it. We’ve always been creating a little stuff. We don’t really have any plans to release an album, but there’s stuff in the works.”

They recently played a series of symphonic shows in Nashville where they teamed up again with conductor Liza Grossman. She was involved with the band’s One With Everything: Styx And The Contemporary Youth Orchestra in 2006. And they were “mind-blowing” experiences Shaw hopes to repeat.

He continues: “We’ve gotten a bunch of offers already to do some more symphony shows, so maybe next year and 2017 we’ll do some special event symphony shows.”

The band will launch Styx Live At The Orleans Arena Las Vegas on May 24 via Eagle Rock Entertainment on CD, DVD and Blu-ray.

They’ll then hit the road with Def Leppard and Tesla across North America this summer.

Styx Live At The Orleans Arena Las Vegas tracklist