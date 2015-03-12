Styx Vegas live package detailed

A DVD of Styx’s 2014 show in Las Vegas is to be released in May.

Styx Live At The Orleans Arena Las Vegas is out on May 24 via Eagle Rock Entertainment, and clip featuring their track Renegade has been streamed as a preview.

Recorded on July 25 last year, the show features guest appearance by former Eagles man Don Felder.

The label say: “Live At The Orleans Arena Las Vegas captures Styx bringing their stunning live show to the world’s entertainment capital. Backed by huge video screens, the band rock their way through a string of hit songs and classic album tracks drawn from across their hugely successful career.”

The DVD and Blu-ray formats feature an interview with the band as a bonus feature. A CD edition will also be on sale.

Tracklist