Stryper to release Fallen in October

Stryper will release their eighth studio album Fallen on October 23, it’s been confirmed.

The band have been working on the follow-up to 2013’s No More Hell To Pay at SpiritHouse Studios, Massachusetts since February. And one of the tracks will be a cover of Black Sabbath’s After Forever from their 1971 album Masters Of Reality.

Frontman Michael Sweet says: “It takes a lot to get me really excited and the new Stryper album Fallen has done it! This is our best in my humble opinion.

“I look at every album as if it may be our last. This keeps me focused on trying to deliver our best and if it is our last (and best) we’ll go out on an up note.”

Further details will be issued in due course.

Earlier this month, Sweet touted the idea of recruiting another vocalist for their live shows, a suggestion which received a mixed response from fans. He’s planning to release his seventh solo album next year.