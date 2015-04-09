Stryper’s Sweet plans 7th solo release

Michael Sweet is writing material for his 7th solo album, he’s confirmed.

The vocalist is currently in the studio with his Stryper bandmates working on Fallen – the follow-up to 2013’s No More Hell To Pay. But he reports he’s also collaborating with Evanescence and former Black Label Society drummer Will Hunt on his own side-project.

He says on Facebook: “I’m currently recording vocals – on and off – for the new Stryper album to be released later this year.

“I’m writing for a new solo album and I start writing for an album I’ll be producing/co-writing that will commence later in the year.

“The solo album most likely will be released in April or May of 2016 and I’m proud to say I’ll be working with Joe O’Brien and his team over at Rat Pak Records.”

He continues: “Will Hunt will be joining me in the studio and we’ll be doing something completely unconventional in terms of bass – we’ll be announcing exactly what very soon.”

Sweet’s last solo release was 2014’s I’m Not Your Suicide and the singer also teamed up with guitarist George Lynch in Sweet & Lynch last year. They issued debut album Only To Rise in January via Frontiers Music.