Stryper's Sweet reveals album title

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has revealed the band’s upcoming album will be titled Fallen.

Sweet revealed the news from his home studio where he’s recording vocals after the group completed tracks at SpiritHouse Recording Studios in Northampton, Massachusetts earlier this month.

The singer confirmed the title of the follow-up to 2013’s No More Hell To Pay while sharing an audio sample of a track he wrote with Sevendust guitarist Clint Lowery. Hear it below.

Sweet says: “Here’s a sample of a new song from Fallen. Clint Lowery sent me this opening riff idea and it’s epic!”

The album is expected to be released later this year.

Aside from Stryper, the singer has teamed with ex-Dokken guitarist George Lynch in Sweet & Lynch along with former Megadeth bass player James LoMenzo and ex-Whitesnake drummer Brian Tichy. The supergroup issued their album debut, Only To Rise, in January.