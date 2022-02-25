String quartet covers My Chemical Romance's Black Parade and blows our little emo minds

In 2006, the Vitamin String Quartet – a group of Los Angeles-based studio musicians – covered 12 My Chemical Romance songs as part of their VSQ Performs My Chemical Romance tribute album.

Now, they've released a music video for their cover of MCR's ultimate emo anthem, The Black Parade.

The video captures the band, comprised of violinists Earl Maneein and Amanda Lo Viola, Tom Lea on viola and Derek Steinire on cello, fire out the tune in a host of different environments using a striking black and white filter.

Speaking of the creation, Director of A&R/Creative Director at CMH Label Group, James Curtiss explains, "The goal of this video was to capture a new performance of this fan fave take on My Chem's anthem.

"We wanted for the performance to feel as epic and as immediate as can be, with bold, clear imagery to match in the accompanying clip."

At this time of writing, the video currently has 66,159 views, while their YouTube channel has over 188K.

For more VSQ takes on huge hits, they've also covered Tool's Forty Six & 2, Rob Zombie's Living Dead Girl and Van Halen's Why Can't This Be Love, among others.

They've also made a huge mark within the music world, and have even collaborated with the likes of Thirty Seconds To Mars.



Check it out below:

