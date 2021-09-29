Strawbs to reissue 2008 album The Broken Hearted Bride

UK folk proggers Strawbs are to have a a newly re-mastered and expanded edition of The Broken Hearted Bride released in through Esoteric Records on November 26.

Unavailable for some years, this new edition of The Broken Hearted Bride has been newly remastered and features three previously unreleased additional tracks, fascinating demos of the songs Too Many Angels, You Know As Well As I and Everybody Knows.

The album was recorded at producer, the late Chris Tsangarides’ Ecology Rooms studio in Kent in April and May 2008 and saw a reunion of the Strawbs’ line-up that had recorded the legendary albums Hero And Heroine and Ghosts, both of which were huge selling releases in North America in the mid-1970s.

The line-up of David Cousins (vocals, guitar, keyboards), Dave lambert (vocals, guitar), Chas Cronk (vocals, bass, guitar, keyboards), Rod Coombes (drums) and John Hawken (keyboards) recorded a fine work which was heralded by fans upon its original release.

The new reissue also features an illustrated booklet with a new essay by David Cousins.

Pre-order The Broken Hearted Bride.