Strawbs stream brand new song Settlement exclusively with Prog

UK prog rockers Strawbs have streamed the title track of their upcoming album Settlement exclusively with Prog.

The band announced last month they will release their latest album, Settlement, through Cherry Red Records on February 26. The follow-up to 2017's The Ferryman's Curse has been produced by Blue Weaver who not only played with Strawbs as well as the Bee Gees in their 1970s heydays.

"Over the years I have written political songs such as The Hangman And The Papist, New World and The Call to Action," mainman Dave Cousins tells Prog. "To these songs I can now add Settlement, which emerged with the first Covid-19 lockdown, evolving as the Government briefings exposed the shortcomings of our political masters.

"Anger rose with the exposure of the shortage of protective medical clothing and the inadequacy of testing, as the death toll mounted. “Sturm und Drang” sums up the aim of control by threat and stress."

Settlement will be available as CVD and 180g vinyl.

