Strangefish To Release First New Album For 12 Years!

Strangefish - The Spotlight Effect Death Of Common Sense

Progress In Reverse

Iconacon

Summer Slips Away

Delicate

Spotlight Effect

Reverse Switch

Up To You



Manchester prog rockers Strangefish will release their first new album for 12 years with The Spotlight Effect on June 18.

The band have effectively been on hiatus following the release of their second album, Fortune Telling, in 2006. However they have returned with two new band members, vocalist Jo Whittaker and bassist Carl Howard joining vocalist Steve Taylor, guitarist Bob, keyboard player Paul O'Neill and drummer Dave Whittaker.

"Following a long hiatus away from the scene, the band has returned with a new lineup and their first new collection of songs in almost 12 years," the band told Prog. "Having a harder and at times darker feel to its 2006 predecessor 'Fortune Telling', The Spotlight Effect has the different aspects of the human condition as its overriding theme. It focuses on the media-driven world we find ourselves in today, where every move we make is analysed then picked to pieces. There's nothing sacred anymore; all things are considered fair game for an 'entertain-me' hungry audience."

The band have made the title track available on their Soundcloud page which you can hear below. The Spotlight Effect can be pre ordered from the band's website.