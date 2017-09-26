Strange Days by The Doors gets anniversary reissue

The Doors 1967 album Strange Days is to be remastered and reissued to mark the record’s 50th anniversary later this year.

It’s set to arrive via Rhino Records on November 17 and will be available on double CD, vinyl and via digital services.

Strange Days was produced by the album’s original engineer Bruce Botnick and will include the original stereo mix of the album on CD for the first time in a decade, with sound that’s been remastered for the first time in 30 years.

The second disc features the album’s original mono mix, while the package will feature liner notes by music journalist David Fricke, along with a selection of rare and previously unseen photographs.

Strange Days was Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek, Robby Krieger and John Densmore’s second record, reaching no.3 on the Billboard 200 album chart and spawned the singles People Are Strange and Love Me Two Times.

Find the tracklist below.

The Doors Strange Days tracklist

Strange Days You’re Lost Little Girl Love Me Two Times Unhappy Girl Horse Latitudes Moonlight Drive People Are Strange My Eyes Have Seen You I Can’t See Your Face In My Mind When The Music’s Over

